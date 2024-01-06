Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.90. 956,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.56 and a 200 day moving average of $232.35.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.