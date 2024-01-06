Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.