Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COST traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $462.22 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

