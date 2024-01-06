Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 9.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 240,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

