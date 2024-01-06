Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %
INTU stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $589.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.23 and its 200-day moving average is $527.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.23.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
