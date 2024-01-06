John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.25

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.25 and last traded at $91.59, with a volume of 233699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

