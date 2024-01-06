JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get JOYY alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOYY

JOYY Trading Down 0.6 %

YY stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.44. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOYY

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 80.8% during the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 462,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,688 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 132,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 109.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.