KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells $30,547.47 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $30,547.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.00 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($1.26). On average, analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KALA BIO by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KALA BIO by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KALA BIO by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in KALA BIO during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Further Reading

