KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells $30,547.47 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 4,539 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $30,547.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
KALA BIO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.00 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($1.26). On average, analysts expect that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -18.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KALA BIO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
KALA BIO Company Profile
KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
