Karen Blasing Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

ZS opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $227.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.29.

Zscaler Company Profile



Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

