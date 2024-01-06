Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.09. The stock had a trading volume of 982,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.