Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 795 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 223.0% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,177 shares of company stock worth $10,878,343. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $7.66 on Friday, reaching $656.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,930. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $462.22 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $612.46 and a 200-day moving average of $572.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

