Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.81.

KEL opened at C$5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.64. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total transaction of C$166,600.00. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

