Kennedy Investment Group Buys 218 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,028,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

