Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Key Tronic

Key Tronic Price Performance

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $45.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.