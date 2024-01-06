KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,158. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

