KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,945,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. UBS Group cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

