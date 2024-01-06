KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 895,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,494,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,898,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 42,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

