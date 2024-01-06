KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,550,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

