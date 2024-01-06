KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $7.47 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,632,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.78. The company had a trading volume of 561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $175.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.58.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

