KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $228.12. 535,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,252. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

