KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $221.57. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.85 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

