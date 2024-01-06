KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 17,684 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 43.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 71.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DSU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 146,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,056. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

