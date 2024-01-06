Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.48

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $14.50. Kirin shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 29,213 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kirin in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kirin Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

