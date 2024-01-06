KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,284 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

