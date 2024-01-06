KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $530.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

