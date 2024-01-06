KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $212,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

