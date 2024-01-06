KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Netflix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Netflix by 67.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $474.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.24 and its 200 day moving average is $432.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

