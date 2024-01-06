KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,083 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,823,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

