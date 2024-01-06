KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $93.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

