KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 6,380 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $14.65 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

