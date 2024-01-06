KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 694 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

