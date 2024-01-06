Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.43

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 58666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.00 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current year.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also
