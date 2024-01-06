Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.43

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 58666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$582.33 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.82.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.00 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0756851 EPS for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

