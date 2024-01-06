Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Shares of LMT opened at $456.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.08 and its 200-day moving average is $444.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

