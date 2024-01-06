Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.700-6.150 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

