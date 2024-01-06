Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 3.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 70,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 73,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.0188571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

