Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

