Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Stock Up 1.3 %

LNN stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $166.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNN

About Lindsay

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.