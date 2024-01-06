LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.20. 3,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 38,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVWR

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 307.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.