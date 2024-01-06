Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 4.2%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. 4,202,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,222,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after buying an additional 8,806,410 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

