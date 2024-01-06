LuxUrban Hotels Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:LUXHP)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP opened at $24.20 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

