Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 238,450 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,450 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Altria Group worth $169,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,087,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,627. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

