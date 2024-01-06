Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,769,110 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.03% of Barrick Gold worth $255,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $74,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,496,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.