Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 2,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

