Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 35.2% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $419.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

