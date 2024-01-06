Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,790,000 after purchasing an additional 223,303 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NiSource by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NI opened at $27.04 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

