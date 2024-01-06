Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Kellanova
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,488,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kellanova Stock Performance
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
