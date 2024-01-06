Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,488,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,281,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.