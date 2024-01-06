Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

