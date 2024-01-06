Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $914,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 60,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after acquiring an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,374,000 after buying an additional 166,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 656,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,404,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,973.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,159 shares of company stock worth $1,557,417. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.30 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

