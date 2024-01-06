Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,998 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 17.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

