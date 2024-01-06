Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $187.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.25. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

